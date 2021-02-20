  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Prithviraj's pet dog has an 'eye' for wonky photo-op!

Prithviraj's pet dog has an 'eye' for wonky photo-op!

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Feb 20th, 2021, 16:27:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 20 (IANS) Prithviraj Sukumaran has posted a snapshot on Instagram with his dog Zorro and, going by the image, the pet sure can give the Malayalam star a run for his money when it comes to striking a wonky expression for the camera!

In the picture, Prithviraj holds Zorro, who is seen rolling eyes in a funny manner.

"Leave me alone hooman! (rolling eyes emoji, dog emoji) #Zorro#daschundsofinstagram," the actor wrote as caption.

Prithviraj's was last seen in the hit thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum, co-starring Biju Menon. The film is being remade in Telugu with Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan. A Bollywood remake of the film is also being planned.

--IANS

dc/vnc

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features