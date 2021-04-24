Private hospital staff creates needless controversy on Ajith and Shalini!

Recently, a lady named Farzana posted the video of Thala Ajith and Shalini visiting a private hospital. Farzana is one of the staff of the hospital and the management sacked her for violating their policies by capturing the privacy of their patients--Ajith and Shalini.

After her dismissal, Farzana tried to reach Ajith through his wife Shalini and manager Suresh Chandra. They tried to pay the school fee of Farzana's daughter but she continued to create more controversy by leaking her phone call conversation with Shalini and Suresh Chandra.