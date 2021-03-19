Priya Anand plays Radhika Apte's role in 'Andhagan'!

Priya Anand has been roped in to play Radhika Apte's role in Andhagan , the Tamil remake of the blockbuster Hindi film Andhadhun . The shoot of the film is currently progressing at a brisk pace with Prashanth, who plays Ayushmann Khurrana's role and Simran reprises Tabu's role.

Produced and directed by Thiagarajan, father of Prashanth, Karthik will be seen reprising Anil Dhawan's role while Urvashi, Yogi Babu, KS Ravikumar, and Manobala are also playing pivotal characters in the film.

Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music for Andhagan. Sources say that the makers are planning to wrap up the entire shoot within one month and then, they will fly to a foreign location for the climax.

Ravi Yadav of Race Series fame is cranking the camera for the film and Vanitha Vijayakumar also plays a pivotal role in the remake