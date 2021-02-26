Priya Banerjee: Bekaaboo 2 role let me discover more within myself

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actress Priya Banerjee is all set for the upcoming Bekaaboo 2, which is slated to stream in March. The actor plays the role of Kashti in the series.

"The second season of the series is full of twists and turns. My character Kashti is very close to my heart. It made me push my boundaries and discover more within myself. It made me grow in my career and as a person. I cannot wait to see what the show is going to look like," says Priya, who has become a familiar face after roles in web series such as Twisted 3, Love Bites, and 8 Hours.