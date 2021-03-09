Priya Banerjee: OTT has reduced TV viewership

With fresh plots and storylines coming up on OTT platforms, actress Priya Banerjee says that people are increasingly preferring shows on the digital platforms than on television. The actor, who is currently part of the web series "Bekaaboo 2", says that the accessibility of OTT sets it apart, besides content.

"I feel OTT has definitely reduced TV viewership because you can watch anything and everything at any given time on your favourite platforms. Having said that, I am also aware that TV has a much bigger reach when it comes to the masses and that can never change," she told IANS.Priya added that actors on OTT can also become stars. At the end of the day, it is your work that speaks."For me it's not just about social media followers. It's about the good work we get to do as actors, be it on OTT or film. I believe I will do good work and the followers will follow," she said.She added: "It's about the script nowadays. If people love your show or your movie, it doesn't matter what the platform is, your work will always be appreciated."

