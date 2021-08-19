Priya Bapat says women get meatier roles on OTT

"Don't you think women are always fighting patriarchy...and they are doing so well...I am very happy. I think OTT is a great thing because storytelling is not restricted or it is not gender-specific," Priya told IANS.

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Actress Priya Bapat, who is seen in the web-series 'City Of Dreams', has hailed the digital space for not being gender-specific and that storytelling is not restricted.

She sees the evolution happening in cinema too and credits the changing mindsets.

"The way you look at a story and the way you narrate the story is important. I think how people are changing, mindsets are changing and thanks to OTT platforms that we are creating shows like 'Aarya' also, where you are creating an audience they are accepting and interested in this kind of content," she said.

Priya added: "So, it is a great thing. I am very happy with this change...Like how women are good at everything that they do, they are queens of multitasking. They should be ruling everything from OTT to real lives."

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, 'City Of Dreams' also stars Atul Kulkarni, Eijaz Khan and Sachin Pilgaonkar. It will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

