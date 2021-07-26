Priya Bapat went through 'power training' for 'City Of Dreams 2'

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actress Priya Bapat, who is gearing up for "City Of Dreams 2", says she went through power training for her role in the upcoming web-series.

Priya took to strength and power training to essay the character of Poornima, a strong and fierce Chief Minister.

Talking about her role, Priya said: "The fitness training that I went through was power training. I had to play a Chief Minister. In the first part, I had to play a housewife as well as a chief minister and in the second the character is already a Chief Minister."