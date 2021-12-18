Priya Bhavani Shankar completes dubbing for 'Yaanai'

Chennai, Dec 18 (IANS) The post-production work of director Hari's 'Yaanai' featuring Arun Vijay, seems to be progressing at a brisk pace with the film's leading lady Priya Bhavani Shankar announcing on Saturday that she had completed dubbing for the film.

Taking to Twitter, Priya Bhavani Shankar said, "Wrapped up dubbing for #yaanai thanks to the entire team for making it a pleasant experience overall. We hope to see you all soon in theatres!"