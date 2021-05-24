Priya Bhavani Shankar confirms teaming up with Vishal!

Fans of Vishal have asked Priya Bhavani Shankar on Twitter to confirm whether she is the pair of the Irumbu Thirai actor in his upcoming film with Adangamaru director Karthik Thangavel.
The actress replied to them saying "Thank u guys 4 ur Luv.I hope @dirkarthi @VishalKOfficial &I are just trying to keep ourself&our loved ones safe&v wud appreciate the same 4 m us well. The team would come up with details once things are back to normal.So, for now, pls keep safe&TC. Love 4m all of us:)".
Five Star Creations' Kathiresan will be bankrolling this new film. Priya has also signed the producer's one more film Rudhran with Raghava Lawrence.
Priya has more than half a dozen of films including Indian 2, SJ Suryah-Radha Mohan's Bommai, Harish Kalyan's Pelli Choopulu remake, Atharvaa's action thriller Kuruthi Aattam, Chimbu Deven's anthology Kasada Thapara, and Hostel with Ashok Selvan.