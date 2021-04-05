Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the lead in a female-centric thriller!

Tamil cinema's busiest actress Priya Bhavani Shankar has signed a female-centric thriller with director Sarjun of Airaa fame. Shirish of Metro fame plays an important role in the yet-untitled film.

Sources say that Priya plays a TV reporter who unearths a secret behind a brutal murder and Shirish helps her in the mission. The shoot of the film is currently progressing at a brisk pace in Rameshwaram and surrounding locales.

Irfan Malik, manager of Yuvan Shankar Raja is bankrolling the film. Priya also has Indian 2, Atharvaa's Kuruthi Aattam, Harish Kalyan's Oh Mana Penne, Raghava Lawrence's Rudhran, Silambarasan TR's Pathu Thala, SJ Suryah's Bommai, and a yet-untitled film with Ashok Selvan in the pipeline.