Priya Bhavani Shankar's Blood Money with Sarjun to premiere on December 24!

Talking about her character, Priya Bhavani Shankar said: "I play a journalist in this film, which is a very empathetic one. It is like life has come a circle for someone who started her career as a journalist. I feel very happy to be part of this suspense-filled drama".

Priya Bhavani Shankar's upcoming film Blood Money is all set to directly premiere on Zee5 this December 24. Directed by Sarjun KM, the film is being produced by Irfan Malik's Emperor Entertainment.

Actor Kishore, who also plays a pivotal role in the film said: "Migration for livelihood is not a new phenomenon. With increasing population and urbanization, it has become the norm. Blood money is a sensitive portrayal of the plight of people who travel abroad in search of livelihood. It also emphasizes the role of media in bringing about a change of mindset in today’s society. By the end of it all, it will make anyone think twice before leaving everything behind and traveling abroad to an unknown land in search of a richer life. It gives us hope in showing how constructive media can be. It’s a pleasure associating again with Sarjun known for his portrayal of sensitive subjects through his short and feature films".

Actor Shirish also plays an important role in the film, he said: "Blood Money throws light on the power of media and the extent to which it can go to prove that innocent lives are valued more than the headlines".

The film's director Sarjun KM has said that he has shot the film in exotic locations and with great actors.

