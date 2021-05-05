Priya Bhavani Shankar's fitting reply to trolls!

Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar has given a fitting reply to trolls who tried to mock her for her recent tweet saying that the people of Tamil Nadu have a Chief Minister elected by the people while wishing MK Stalin.
Started her career as a newsreader in Puthiya Thalaimurai, Priya said that she knows more than the sixth standard civics lesson. When a fan trolled that Priya supported Thirumurugan Gandhi, the actress said that the netizen is not a scientist to discover new things.
The actress added that she hasn't deleted those posts and while she was working as a journalist, she has shared a lot of things on social media.
Priya also trolled a fan who said that the actress is supporting DMK to get film offers from Sun Pictures, Red Giant, and Cloud Nine, the production houses of the close aides of the party.
On the work front, Priya has several films including Pathu Thala, Oh Mana Penne, Indian 2, Kuruthi Aattam, Hostel, Rudhran, Bommai, and also said to have signed Vishal's next with Adangamaru director.