Priya Bhavani Shankar's fitting reply to trolls!

Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar has given a fitting reply to trolls who tried to mock her for her recent tweet saying that the people of Tamil Nadu have a Chief Minister elected by the people while wishing MK Stalin.

Started her career as a newsreader in Puthiya Thalaimurai, Priya said that she knows more than the sixth standard civics lesson. When a fan trolled that Priya supported Thirumurugan Gandhi, the actress said that the netizen is not a scientist to discover new things.