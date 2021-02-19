Priya Varrier gets strange requests from fans

Priya is a social media sensation and she makes sure to entertain her followers with new photos and videos.

Priya Varrier is popular for her wink act in a Malayalam film. The young beauty is testing her luck in Telugu films. Priya Varrier’s maiden Telugu film, Check, featuring Nithiin as the hero, releases next week. She has already begun promoting the film with Nithiin.

When she posted a photograph of biting her lips, one of her friends named Sharan Nair asked her, “teach me how to bite your lip”. Being his friend, Priya cheekily replied: “Hmmmmm I will”.

That was enough cue for her followers to pitch in. She is now flooded with the same requests. They have asked her to teach the same.

