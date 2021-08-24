Priyaank Sharma: Family background doesn't help you succeed in cinema

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Actor Priyaank Sharma, who is the son of yesteryear actress Padmini Kolhapure and cousin of Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, says that family background does not help any creative individual to achieve success.

Asked about coming from a family of actors and filmmakers, if it has helped him in anyway to find his space in Bollywood, Priyaank told IANS: "I think growing in a family where everyone is somewhere part of the creative profession, be it music, cinema, film producing, I have seen what a risk-taking business it is.

"I have seen how life changes between Friday to Friday. So from the beginning, I knew that my family background will not help me to get my breakthrough moment and if I want to take up acting professionally, a sense of uncertainty will be there. So, when people talk about nepotism, I wonder if they understand that the creative growth of an artist has nothing to do with family background. Rather we have a different pressure."

Priyaank said that even though currently he is working on a project, he is waiting for the official announcement and until then, everything is under wraps.

--IANS

aru/kr