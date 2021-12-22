Priyadarshan says that the immediate competitor for 'Marakkar' was Steven Spielberg

The much awaited Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham released to mixed opinions, early this month. Director Priyadarshan narrated the period drama, in which Mohanlal played the naval chieftain of Zamorin, Kunjali Marakkar.
Priyadarshan defended the criticisms about Marakkar saying, “No film in the world is liked by everyone… Nowadays, everyone’s an expert to tell us what mistakes we have made, “ in his interview with The Indian Express.
On being asked did he feel out of his comfort zone making a costume drama, Priyadarshan says that he was stressed about the budget than anything else.
“It is not like Baahubali, where they had a huge budget and a lot of time. We have a shoestring budget and our immediate competitor was Steven Spielberg,” says the veteran filmmaker in the Indian Express interview.