Priyadarshan says that the immediate competitor for 'Marakkar' was Steven Spielberg

The much awaited Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham released to mixed opinions, early this month. Director Priyadarshan narrated the period drama, in which Mohanlal played the naval chieftain of Zamorin, Kunjali Marakkar.

Priyadarshan defended the criticisms about Marakkar saying, “No film in the world is liked by everyone… Nowadays, everyone’s an expert to tell us what mistakes we have made, “ in his interview with The Indian Express.