Priyadarshan to do 'Olavum Theeravum' with Mohanlal?

If some reports are to be believed, filmmaker Priyadarshan will adapt Olavum Theeravum, written by M T Vasudevan Nair, with Mohanlal in the lead.

Priyadarshan will be adapting the story for an OTT anthology that is being made based on M T Vasudevan Nair’s stories.

Olavum Theeravum has already been made into a classic movie by P N Menon in 1970 with Madhu in the lead role.