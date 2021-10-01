Priyadarshan to do 'Olavum Theeravum' with Mohanlal?

If some reports are to be believed, filmmaker Priyadarshan will adapt Olavum Theeravum, written by M T Vasudevan Nair, with Mohanlal in the lead.
Priyadarshan will be adapting the story for an OTT anthology that is being made based on M T Vasudevan Nair’s stories.
Olavum Theeravum has already been made into a classic movie by P N Menon in 1970 with Madhu in the lead role.
Priyadarshan is doing two stories in the series. The shooting of the episode based on M T Vasudevan Nair’s Shilalikhitham is currently underway with Biju Menon playing the lead.