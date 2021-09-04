Priyamani joins the cast of SRK's new film with Atlee

Interestingly, Priyamani had danced for a special number 1 2 3 4 Get on the Dance Floor in Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express .

National Award-winning actress Priyamani of Paruthiveeran and The Family Man fame has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Shah Rukh Khan's new film with Tamil cinema's leading director Atlee.

The first schedule of the film has commenced in Pune with Nayanthara, Priyamani, and Shah Rukh Khan yesterday.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, sources say that Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and Sanya Malhotra are also playing pivotal characters in the film.

Buzz is that Shah Rukh Khan plays an army officer in the film. Though there is a buzz that Atlee is remaking his popular blockbuster Tamil film in Hindi, there is no official confirmation yet.