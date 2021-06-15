Priyamani: People called met dark, fat and aunty!

In her recent interview with a Bollywood media house, Priyamani said that a section of the industry called her fat, aunty, and black whenever she posts pics on her social media.
The actress added that a few years ago, she was 65 kg and many said that she looked plump. But when she reduced her weight, a few said that she looks too thin!
Priyamani says a section always makes sure to comment about the way she looks and body shame her. The Paruthiveeran actress adds when she posts a pic without makeup, that she has dark skin.
Talking about the aunty comment, Priya says everyone will become aunties someday and there is nothing much to worry about.
Priyamani's role as Suchi in The Family Man series is winning accolades