Priyank Sharma shares a glimpse of 'Puncch Beat 2' shoot

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Priyank Sharma, who plays Rahat in the youth drama "Puncch Beat 2", reveals his behind-the-scene experience while shooting for the show, and how the entire crew enjoys during free time.

"My entire shooting experience was excellent. It was the reconnect that brought the team together. The combined efforts of the team made it a fabulous project. We have lived on the sets. We had a lot of fun during the shooting," he says.