Priyanka and Nick Jonas set mercury soaring at BBMA

Los Angeles, May 24 (IANS) Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took the style quotient high with their red carpet look at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Priyanka was one of the presenters at the Billboard Music Awards while her husband performed at the music awards and hosted the ceremony. According to Page Six, Nick is recovering from a cracked rib injury and the actress stepped in to help her husband and agreed to be a presenter at BBMAs.