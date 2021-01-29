Priyanka Arul Mohan on pairing opposite Suriya: Elated to be a part of this humongous project

Sify.com first had reported first that the Doctor and Gang Leader girl Priyanka Arul Mohan has been roped in to play Suriya's pair in his upcoming film with director Pandiraj.
On Thursday, the film's producers Sun Pictures have officially announced that Priyanka is the heroine of the film. Expressing her happiness over signing the biggie, Priyanka tweeted: " Elated to be part of this humongous project Thanks to @pandiraj_dir sir, @Suriya_offl sir and @sunpictures for making this happen! Will ever be grateful Praise the lord! #Suriya40bySunPictures".
Pandiraj's lucky charm Imman will be composing the music for the film. Sources say that in a few more days, the director will be announcing the rest of the cast and crew.
We also hear that the first schedule of the film will go on floors from February!
