Priyanka Chahar: Canada shoot of 'Udaariyaan' depends on good TRPs

She plays a character called Tejo in the show. Talking about the story of the show, she informed: "It is the story of two sisters Tejo and Jasmine (Isha Malviya) and their dreams. Tejo loves Punjab and wants to stay there forever but Jasmine dreams of settling in Canada, a dream which her family has instilled in her since childhood. Fateh (Ankit Gupta) on the other hand, dreams of marrying Jasmine."

The condition, as Priyanka reveals: "Shooting in Canada will be done only if the show gets a good TRP!"

Quizzed if she would also like to settle in Canada given a choice, the actress replied: "Tejo has no intention of moving to Canada but is willing to do that if her family wants that. Priyanka in real life is exactly like this. For me, my family is important just like Tejo."

The Jaipur girl also shared her experience of shooting in Punjab. "We are shooting in the outskirts of Chandigarh. The experience is amazing. The people are friendly and helpful. I've earlier shot music videos in Punjab. Also, the food is so yummy that I'm afraid I'll put on weight in a few months. I enjoy eating Rajma Chawal on the sets."

As a precautionary measure amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the cast and crew can only access soft copy of the script to prevent common touch, informed the actress.

The show is backed by popular telly-couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. "Udaariyaan" started airing on Colors TV on March 15. The daily soap also stars Ankit Gupta and Isha Malviya in the lead.

