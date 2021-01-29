Priyanka Chopra announces her hair care range 'Anomaly'

The products will be launched on January 31 in the US and will start expanding to global markets later in the year.The 'Baywatch' star hopped on to Instagram and shared her experience to come out with the hair products range.Sharing that she feels surreal while introducing this brand to her fans, Chopra wrote, "This is ANOMALY. What a surreal moment to introduce you to the first brand I have ever created!!!."The 'Fashion' star asserted that she has been working on this range for the last 18 months."For the last 18 months I have worked alongside my partners at Maesa toward the day when we could share our labour of love with the world, and I can't believe that time has finally arrived," Chopra said, while announcing the brand on Instagram."I've tried a lot and learned a lot about haircare over the years...what gave me great hair days, what didn't, and everything in between...and I have infused that into a collection of products that gives your hair the TLC it deserves," he said.The actor also shared that the formulas used in the products are vegan and clean, with high-performance ingredients, and the bottles are made from 100 pc plastic trash from our oceans and landfills. (ANI)