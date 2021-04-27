Priyanka Chopra appeals to Biden govt to share Covid vax with India

Los Angles, April 27 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra has tweeted an appeal to the President of the United States (POTUS) and the US government to urgently share Covid-19 vaccines with India, and reactions to her tweet on social media have been mixed.

"My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive," she posted.