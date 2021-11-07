Priyanka Chopra ends Diwali celebrations with stunning boho-chic attire

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Fashion' star posted pictures and videos from the party in which she looked stunning, dressed in an orange-and-green ethnic outfit, giving boho-chic and retro vibes.She added the caption, "What makes Lilly SINGH the perfect host and dost? She's a fellow PUNJABI. What an epic end to this year's Diwali celebrations! Thank you @lilly for such an amazing evening!"Priyanka's husband and singer Nick Jonas dropped a heart eyes emoticon in the comments section."Patakha," actor Huma Qureshi commented.Actor Kal Penn, who was also at the same party, shared a fire emoticon in the comments section.Earlier, Priyanka had also shared pictures of Diwali celebrations at her new LA home with Nick and glimpses from a pre-Diwali bash hosted by actor Mindy Kaling.Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is working on the Russo Brothers' show 'Citadel'. (ANI)