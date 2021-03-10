  1. Sify.com
  Priyanka Chopra gets into Nick Jonas' 'Spaceman' groove

Last Updated: Wed, Mar 10th, 2021, 19:39:14hrs
Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to give a push to husband Nick Jonas' new album, Spaceman.

Priyanka posted a video on Instagram stories, where she uses an astronaut filter, and grooves on a track.

"#Spaceman #NickJonas," she wrote, along with a skeleton and astronaut emoji.

Spaceman is Jonas' the fourth studio album and is scheduled to release on March 12. The album is also Nick Jonas' first solo release as a singer since 2016.

Priyanka was last seen in the recent digital film, The White Tiger. On Wednesday, the film's lead actor Adarsh Gourav was been nominated for a BAFTA in the Best Actor category. Writer-director Ramin Bahrani has received a BAFTA nod for Best Adapted Screenplay.

--IANS

dc/vnc

