Priyanka Chopra heaps praise on Vijay in her book 'Unfinished'!

In her book Unfinished, International star Priyanka Chopra heaped praise on Vijay and his humility and generosity with fans.
"As I stood and took pictures with them through my lunch break, I thought about my very first co-actor ever and the example he’d set", wrote Priyanka Chopra explaining an incident that happened on the sets of Quantico.
"Vijay’s humility and his generosity with fans made a lasting impression on me", she added. It is worth mentioning that Tamizhan directed by Majith is Priyanka Chopra's debut film and Thalapathy Vijay is her first co-star.
Fans of Vijay are sharing this lovely anecdote of Priyanka Chopra on Twitter and thanked the actress on Twitter and other social networking sites.