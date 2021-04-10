Priyanka Chopra Jonas condoles demise of Prince Philip

After Buckingham Palace announced the news of Prince Philip's demise on Friday, tributes began to pour in for the late Duke of Edinburgh. The 'Baywatch' actor took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "So sad to hear the news today. #RestInPeace Prince Philip."Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani also tweeted "RIP," along with a photo of the late prince with "The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021," written on it.Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda Naveli posted an Instagram story condoling the demise of the late prince.Saif Ali Khan's younger sister Saba Ali Khan, who is a jewellery designer, also extended her condolences by posting an Instagram story.Buckingham Palace had announced on Friday that Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died "peacefully" at Windsor Castle at the age of 99.Philip became the queen's consort, or official companion, after her father, King George VI, suddenly passed in 1952. He was the longest-serving British consort over his 73-year marriage to the queen. (ANI)