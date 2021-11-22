Priyanka Chopra Jonas drops surname from social media handles

The 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor removed "Chopra" and "Jonas" from her Instagram and Twitter accounts and is now going by only Priyanka, leaving the internet in a state of bewilderment.Neither Priyanka nor anyone from her team has yet given any clarification regarding this name drop.Priyanka and Nick had married each other in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently working on the Russo Brothers' show 'Citadel'. (ANI)