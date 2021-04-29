Priyanka Chopra Jonas: No one is safe unless everyone is safe

"India, my home, is suffering the world's worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it's only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale," she wrote alongside the clip.

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra Jonas has set up a fundraiser to help India amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. In an Instagram video she posted on Thursday, she talks how it is important for everyone to come forward and help the country.

She added: "I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing Covid relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that's $1 Million, and that's huge.

"Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure (including Covid care centres, Isolation centers, and oxygen generation plants), medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization."

She shared that no one is safe unless everyone is safe.

"Please please donate. Nick and I already have and will continue to contribute. We have all seen how far and wide this virus can spread, an ocean between us makes no difference. No one is safe unless everyone is safe. It's so heartening to see so many people stepping up to help in so many ways. We need to beat this virus, and to do that requires ALL of us. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!" she said.

