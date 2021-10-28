Priyanka Chopra pens a sweet birthday wish for her niece Valentina

On Thursday, Priyanka took to the photo-sharing application and penned an adorable birthday wish for her niece Valentina."How are you 5 already? Happy birthday Miss Valentina. You are very loved," she wrote.Alongside the birthday note, Priyanka posted a picture of her giving a piggyback ride to the little one.Valentina is Priyanka's brother-in-law Kevin Jonas and sister-in-law Danielle Jonas' daughter.Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is busy working on the Russo Brothers' spy series 'Citadel', which also stars 'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden. (ANI)