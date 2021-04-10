Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh mourn the demise of rapper DMX

The rapper passed away on Friday at the age of 50. Following the news of his untimely demise, the 'Gully Boy' actor took to his Instagram handle on Saturday and posted a story in remembrance of DMX, with the song 'Let me Fly' playing in the background from the late rapper's 1998 album 'It's Dark and Hell is Hot'.Priyanka also took to her Twitter handle and mourned the loss of the three-time Grammy-nominated rapper by writing, "He was one of my favourite artists growing up, and then to have had the opportunity to work with him was such a dream come true. Such a big loss for the music industry. #RIP DMX. Sending my thoughts and love to his family."DMX, who rose to fame in the late 1990s, died at the age of 50 after being on life support for a week following a heart attack, his family said on Friday, reported Sputnik.The rapper, born Earl Simmons, had been battling drug addiction and was hospitalised in New York last week with a heart attack following a reported overdose. Upon admission, his condition was so critical that he was resuscitated and placed on life support.The American Music Award winner was a prominent figure in the hip-hop and pop music industry in the late 1990s and early 2000s. His first five albums had hit the top of the Billboard album chart. (ANI)