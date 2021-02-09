Priyanka Chopra recalls in autobiography she was advised 'a boob job'

Priyanka shared that the first person she met suggested that she should fix her 'proportions', and her then-manager agreed with the idea.

Los Angeles, Feb 9 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra says she had been advised in her early days to get a boob job done if she wanted to become an actress in Bollywood. The 38-year-old actress, who was crowned Miss World in 2000, has recalled the incident in her autobiography Unfinished.

"After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him. I did. He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt," she wrote in the book.

"If I wanted to be an actress, he said, ‘I'd need to have my proportions fixed', and he knew a great doctor in LA he could send me to. My then-manager voiced his agreement with the assessment," she added.

The actress continued: "I left the director/producer's office feeling stunned and small. Was he right that I couldn't be successful unless I had so many body parts 'fixed'? I thought of how individuals in the media and others in the industry had referred to me as 'dusky' and 'different-looking', and I wondered if I was cut out for this business after all."

Recalling the situation she found herself in, Priyanka told metro.co.uk: "It's so normalised that it doesn't come up in conversation. I talked about a movie that I walked out of because of how I was spoken to by the director. It was early in my career, but I never told him why I walked out."

She added: "I never had the courage to stand up for myself, and actually admit it. Because I heard so often, ‘Don't be a nuisance, you're new in the industry, you don't want to have a reputation that you cause trouble or you're not easy to work with'.

"Now on the other side of 35. I know that's a normalised thing that girls hear so often. I fell for it too, even though I consider myself a forward-thinking, smart girl. I learned from that over time, but at that time, I was terrified. Yes I faced that then, I faced that like everybody else when you're in patriarchal industries, which ours has been for a very long time," she added.

