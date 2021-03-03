Priyanka Chopra received negativity from South Asians, too

Los Angeles, March 3 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an interview has said that there have been times when people from the South Asian community have picked on her and that she felt a lot of negativity come her way.

"I do notice a sense of protectiveness from a lot of people but also a sense of cynicism from a lot of people and a sense of negativity from a lot of people. Picking on me for no reason. I was talking about this to Mindy [Kaling] a couple of months ago. We were talking about, 'why is it that you get so much negativity from your own community'?" she said on the BBC Asian Network's Beyond Bollywood podcast, according to dailymail.co.uk.