Priyanka Chopra shares childhood picture wishing her brother on his birthday

She took to her Instagram handle and shared a post featuring a childhood picture along with a recent picture of Siddharth posing with the siblings' mother Madhu Chopra.In the picture from their childhood, Priyanka and Siddharth could be seen enjoying the waves at a beach together. In the second one, Siddharth and Madhu were seen posing beside what appeared to be a food truck. The truck featured a special message from Priyanka and her husband, singer Nick Jonas.It read, "Deares Sid, Happy birthay!! We know there is not much you love more than food. We love you Nick and Didi."Priyanka shared the post with the caption, "Happy Birthday Sid! Love you and wish I was there to celebrate you wishing u so much joy and laughter."On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Netflix's 'The White Tiger', which she also produced.She recently launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York and also released her memoir titled 'Unfinished' earlier this year.Priyanka will next be seen in 'Text For You' which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Matrix 4'. (ANI)