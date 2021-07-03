Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her with pet pup

In the picture, the actress sports a casual look wearing no make-up and sporting a white T-shirt paired with red bottoms.

London, July 3 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a picture with her pup Diana on Saturday, terming it as a reunion moment.

The actress was last seen on screen in the digital film "The White Tiger". The Ramin Bahrani directorial stars Adarsh Gourav and also features Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

Priyanka is currently busy with "Citadel". Helmed by "Avengers" makers Joe and Anthony Russo, "Citadel" is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden slated for OTT release.

