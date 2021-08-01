Priyanka Chopra shares stunning new selfie flaunting her gorgeous curls

The 'Baywatch' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the selfie in which she could be seen flaunting her gorgeous curls.Priyanka sported a white top, along with nude make-up. "Selfie mode," and "Citadel," were the two hashtags she used in the caption of her post.Nick couldn't help but call her 'hot' in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Sheeesh," while several others called her 'beautiful' and 'gorgeous'.Priyanka also posted another picture of herself on Instagram stories, wearing a blue Bvlgari dress. In the caption, she wrote, "Feeling the blue." With an asymmetrical hemline, bell sleeves and a corset, the dress was truly a work of art.This wasn't it, the 39-year-old actor also shared a mesmerizing video on Instagram reels, riding a boat in London. She could be seen sporting a casual look, with a blue top, black shorts along with a hat and sunglasses. The video gave a glimpse of the gorgeous London sky on a sunny day.'Citadel', a spy-thriller directed by The Russo Brothers, stars Priyanka and 'Game of Thrones' fame Richard Madden in lead roles.She recently launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York and also released her memoir titled 'Unfinished' earlier this year.She will next be seen in 'Text For You' which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Matrix 4'. (ANI)