Priyanka Chopra shares sunshine vibes

Los Angeles, March 31 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in a sunshine mood these days, going by the latest picture she shared on Wednesday.
In the Instagram image, Priyanka poses in a bright yellow long dress, striking a pose that seems like a step out of ballet dancing.
"Sunshine hits differently these days," she wrote as caption.
The actress has been riding high on the success of the OTT film "The White Tiger". She has executive-produced the film and also essayed a role in it, and the film is making its presence felt in the awards season.
"The White Tiger" is nominated for two awards at the BAFTAs (in Best Actor category for Adarsh Gourav and in Best Adapted screenplay category for Ramin Bahrani), and for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars.
"The White Tiger" is based on Arvind Adiga's book of the same name.
