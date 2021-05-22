Priyanka Chopra steps in to assist injured husband Nick Jonas at Billboard Awards ceremony

Jonas, who will host the awards show that celebrates artists who have topped the charts this year, will be presenting the awards with his wife Chopra who will make an appearance as a presenter for the first time at the ceremony, according to Page Six.A source close to the couple told Page Six, "Priyanka is coming to LA from working in London to help Nick with his injury and to give him support. They have limited time in LA together, so she wanted to be there to support him."Jonas recently got hospitalized following a severe road accident in which he cracked his rib.Chopra will join a list of presenters that include Cynthia Erivo, Chelsea Handler, Dixie D'Amelio, Gabrielle Union, Henry Golding, Kathryn Hahn, Kelsea Ballerini, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom, Jr., Lil Rel Howery, Padma Lakshmi, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Swizz Beatz, and Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson.The awards show will be one of the first to take place live since COVID-19 vaccinations have been available in America.The 'Sucker' hitmaker was tight-lipped about the specifics of the show in a recent interview but added that everyone involved will be working right up to airtime to put together what he hopes will be a memorable telecast."I can't give away too many surprises. This is all about keeping the mystique alive. But we want to bring a great show to the fans, both as a host, the other performers and artists who'll be there," he said.That includes Nick himself taking the stage with his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, aka the Jonas Brothers, along with Marshmello, who released a single together, 'Leave Before You Love Me', on Thursday.Other performers will include AJR, Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, DJ Khaled ft. H.E.R. and Migos, Duran Duran, Glass Animals, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis with Sounds of Blackness featuring Ann Nesby, Karol G, The Weeknd and Twenty One Pilots.In addition, Pink will perform and receive the ICON Award, Drake will receive the Artist of the Decade Award, and Trae Tha Truth will receive the Change Maker Award.Heading into the show, The Weeknd leads all finalists with 16 nods. The finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including audio and video streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data and Next Big Sound.Presenters scheduled to appear include Cynthia Erivo, Chelsea Handler, Dixie D'Amelio, Gabrielle Union, Henry Golding, Kathryn Hahn, Kelsea Ballerini, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom, Jr., Lil Rel Howery, Padma Lakshmi, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Swizz Beatz and Tina Knowles-Lawson.The BBMAs will broadcast live on Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC. (ANI)