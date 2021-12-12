Priyanka Chopra wraps up 'Citadel', calls it her most intense work

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra has completed the filming of Amazon Studios' upcoming spy thriller series 'Citadel'. For her, the series has been the most intense experience.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures with her crew members.

She wrote in the caption, "Photo dump* It's a wrap on #Citadel Phew.. a whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here some you don't. It's been hard but when you all see it.. it will be worth it! Onwards and upwards (sic)."