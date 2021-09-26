Priyanka Chopra's Global Citizen Live look makes her trend

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took the internet by storm on Saturday when she hosted the Global Citizen Live concert in Paris. Her dress, with an Earth theme got a fantastic response from fans, which made her trend on Twitter.

Priyanka wore a beautiful ensemble by designer Prabal Gurung as she hosted the concert on Saturday, which will be streaming live for 24 hours from different parts of the world.