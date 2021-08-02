Priyanka Nair in a single character movie

Actress Priyanka Nair will be seen in a yet-to-be-titled single character movie, directed by Abhilash Purushothaman.
Priyanka has shared her excitement about being part of such a movie in an interview with Times Of India.
Director Abhilash Purushothaman says that the movie is a realistic emotional drama.
Nitya Menen had done a single-character movie, titled Praana, directed by V K Prakash. The shooting of the movie is currently underway.
Priyanka Nair has won the Kerala state film award for the best actress for her performance in Vilapangalkkappuram, in 2008.