  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Malayalam
  4. Priyanka Nair in a single character movie

Priyanka Nair in a single character movie

Source :SIFY
Author :MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Mon, Aug 2nd, 2021, 09:54:17hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Priyanka Nair

Actress Priyanka Nair will be seen in a yet-to-be-titled single character movie, directed by Abhilash Purushothaman.

Priyanka has shared her excitement about being part of such a movie in an interview with Times Of India.

Director Abhilash Purushothaman says that the movie is a realistic emotional drama.

Nitya Menen had done a single-character movie, titled Praana, directed by V K Prakash. The shooting of the movie is currently underway. 

Priyanka Nair has won the Kerala state film award for the best actress for her performance in Vilapangalkkappuram, in 2008.

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features