Priyanka, Nick go 'red and black' on BAFTA red carpet

London, April 11 (IANS) Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she chose a red and white ensemble as she walked the red carpet at the 74th British Academy of Films and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards along with her American pop singer husband Nick Jonas on Sunday.

The official Instagram account of BAFTA posted a picture of the couple. In the image, Priyanka is seen wearing a fiery red embroidered jacket with an open neckline paired with ivory harem pants. Nick chose a classic number as he opted for a black suit paired with a crisp white shirt.

Maintaining guidelines of Covid-19, the pair wore a black face mask, while they posed for the camera before entering.

Minutes later, Priyanka posted a picture from inside the hall and could be seen holding an envelope on her Instagram stories.

She wrote on the picture: "Kicking off the awards... I'm the first presenter #BAFTAS".

Priyanka will be presenting, EE BAFTA, representing the Rising Star Award that honours new talent. Earlier called the Orange Rising Star Award, it is now designed as EE owing to commercial reasons.

Other presenters this year include Phoebe Dynevor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, and Pedro Pascal.

Priyanka's last outing onscreen was 'The White Tiger', a film she featured in as well as executive-produced.

Interestingly, 'The White Tiger' has two nominations at the BAFTAs this year -- for lead actor Adarsh Gourav in the Leading Actor category, and writer-director Ramin Bahrami in the category of Best Adapted Screenplay.

