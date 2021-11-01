Priyanka, Sophie Turner come together for Jonas Brothers Family Roast

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture posing with her sisters-in-law Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner as they had a reunion of sorts while attending the Jonas Brothers Family Roast which will soon arrive on streaming platform Netflix.

Priyanka shared a picture from the show on Instagram which had her among the audience, along with her sisters-in-law Danielle and Sophie, and father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr.