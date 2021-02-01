Priyanshu Painyuli learns to speak in Kutchi during 'Rashmi Rocket' shoot

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Actor Priyanshu Painyuli learnt the Kutchi language from the locals during the shoot of the upcoming film Rashmi Rocket in Rann of Kutch, and says it was fun to pick up something new.

"I have shot for ‘Extraction' in Ahmedabad before but Kutchi is a whole new dialect that sounds like a new language altogether. I was intrigued and then talking to friends from the local crew, I thought of it as a great chance to pick up something new," Priyanshu said.