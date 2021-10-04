Priyanshu Painyuli: With Taapsee I learnt how to be a hardworking actor

Priyanshu said: "I was really excited to work with Taapsee when I heard she is playing Rashmi because I have always been an admirer of her work and her choices as an actor. We became friends from the day one we met."

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Priyanshu Painyuli is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Rashmi Rocket'. He has heaped praises on his co-star Taapsee Pannu and said that with her he learnt how to be a hardworking actor.

He described Taapsee as a "cool, genuine and real person."

"You can connect with her easily. We used to chat about everything around the world. Keep pulling each other's legs for random things which was definitely not for training purpose. It was just for fun. I had a great time shooting with her."

Priyanshu said that they didn't train together as she required a very different hardcore training for her running and that he had to do weight training separately to look much bigger as an Army officer.

"With Taapsee I learnt how to be a disciplined, committed and a really hardworking actor," he concluded.

'Rashmi Rocket' will be released on ZEE5.

