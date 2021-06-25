Probe ordered into wedding at Goa five star resort

The North Goa district administration on Friday sought "detailed report" into a wedding at a five star resort in Anjuna beach village of on June 24, where nearly 300 guests were reportedly in attendance, although the Pramod Sawant government's has put a cap of 50 persons for weddings.

Panaji, June 25 (IANS) A Goa resort will be investigated for hosting 300 guests breaking Covid norms in place, an official said.

"I have asked for a detailed report on the incident from the mamlatdar (revenue official)... An enquiry will be conduct, law will take its course," Deputy Collector (North Goa) Kapil Phadte told reporters here.

Phadte also said that the hotel had no permission from the state government to host a wedding event for June 24.

"They had been given permission for (an event on) June 26 for 50 people. You cannot violate Covid norms on a whim. You cannot take permission for the 26th and host a party on the 24th," Phadte said.

