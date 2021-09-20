Producer Ajay Kapoor acquires rights to remake Vijay Sethupati's '96'

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Producer Ajay Kapoor has acquired the rights to remake the 2018 Tamil blockbuster '96' starring Vijay Sethupati and Trisha.

The announcement for the cast and director of the romantic drama is expected soon.

Kapoor said, "'96' was a heartwarming, light-hearted romantic tale that received humongous love from the audience. The story breaks the barriers beyond the bounds of language and region, which prompted me to remake the film in Hindi for the national audience.