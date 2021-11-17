Producer Sean Garrett says he is willing to work with Britney Spears again

Washington [US], November 17 (ANI): After winning her long battle with conservatorship, seems like Britney Spears already has one option for a collaboration partner if she dives back into music again, and that's none other than ace songwriter and record producer Sean Garrett, who shared his willingness to work with the iconic singer again.



TMZ talked to the veteran music producer who has worked with Britney and many other artists, making hits dating back to the 2000s.

Sean and Britney have worked together in the past most notably, on her song 'Toy Soldier', which he produced. He also featured on one of her iconic track, 'Kiss You All Over'.

With that record, Sean is willing to get in a studio with her again but is hesitant to fully commit, for one good reason.

As per TMZ, Sean is well-aware that Britney is nowadays enjoying her freedom again for the first time in a long time after the judge ended her conservatorship, and that seems to be at the forefront of his mind.

Sean told TMZ if Britney is stable and feeling up to recording again, he wouldn't mind linking up for fresh tunes. As per the outlet, the producer seems to be more interested in the same when she would be mentally prepared.

TMZ broke the story earlier that Britney has made it clear, she wants to record again, but still hasn't picked a producer or songwriters to work with yet.

On Friday, November 12, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled that Britney Spears is now capable of being in control of her estate, and the circumstances that led to the restrictive legal arrangement in 2008 no longer apply. (ANI)

