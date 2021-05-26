Producer SR Prabhu confirms #Kaithi2!

In a recent Twitter Spaces Session, producer SR Prabhu has confirmed that Kaithi 2 is definitely on the cards. He added that both Karthi and Lokesh Kanagaraj will come together after completing their respective commitments.

Kaithi was a huge blockbuster in Tamil and Telugu. In fact, the film had an open ending and an untold backstory between Dilli(Karthi) and Adaikalam (Harish Utthaman).

Karthi is currently busy with Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan and PS Mithran's Sardar. Lokesh's next is Vikram with Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil, he is also in talks with Lalit's 7 Screen to direct one more film with Vijay.

Once Lokesh and Karthi complete their ongoing commitments, they will start working together for Kaithi 2. Kaithi is also being remade in Hindi with Ajay Devgn.